Shivin Narang REACTS on Veera's return on TV amid lockdown

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome lad has been part of many projects. He is presently winning hearts as Rudra in Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget aka Maya.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, fans are missing MayRa on-screen, but there's some good news for Shivin's fans. Well, the actor's old show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera is back on TV. Yes, the show is being re-run to entertain the audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there's no doubt about the fact that Shivin as Rudra is commendable, we cannot miss his fanatic performance in Veera that made him a household name.

In a recent conversation, Shivin shared his feelings on the return of Veera, his journey with the show and also spilled some secrets about it. Expressing his happiness about the show's comeback, Shivin said that it is a great feeling as the show revolved around the strong bond shared between a brother and sister. He revealed that the show is already airing in fifty 50 countries in different languages globally. And this call of airing it once again in India is extremely thrilling. People who could not watch the show back then will now get a chance to enjoy it.

The actor mentions that he feels lucky and proud to be a part of an amazing concept like Veera. When asked if he and his family are catching up with the re-run, the handsome hunk answered in affirmative. He said that since they all are in quarantine, they all are watching the show, and it is making them nostalgic.

