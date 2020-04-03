Shivin Narang shares throwback picture with these hotties!

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang needs no introduction. His talent and good looks have made him one of the most loved TV actors. He is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Beyhadh 2.

The handsome hunk is very active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos. Recently, Shivin shared a throwback picture with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestants Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna on his Instagram handle. This picture has been taken in Bulgaria during the shooting for the show. As we can see, the three actors are seen clicking a selfie while roaming on the streets of the exotic locale.

Have a look.

Karishma is holding a little doggy in her arms. The trio is all smiles. On the work front, Shivin is loved for his role of Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: Pinkvilla