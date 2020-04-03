News

Shivin Narang shares throwback picture with these hotties!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 12:53 PM

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang needs no introduction. His talent and good looks have made him one of the most loved TV actors. He is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Beyhadh 2.

The handsome hunk is very active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos. Recently, Shivin shared a throwback picture with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestants Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna on his Instagram handle. This picture has been taken in Bulgaria during the shooting for the show. As we can see, the three actors are seen clicking a selfie while roaming on the streets of the exotic locale.

Have a look.

Karishma is holding a little doggy in her arms. The trio is all smiles. On the work front, Shivin is loved for his role of Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Shivin Narang Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Adaa Khan Karishma Tanna Sony TV Beyhadh 2 Rudra TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here