Shivin Narang speaks out on mental health

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang, who is currently seen in Beyhadh 2, is trying to manage things in self-isolation and kill boredom. While everyone is focusing on physical well-being, very few are talking about mental health during this distressful time. And Shivin is among those. After Arjun Bijlani, Shivin has also come out to explain the importance of mental health.

Shivin chose a fun way to put forward a serious message. The handsome hunk recently took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures. In the photos, Shivin is seen laying inside a bathtub dressed in a full suit and holding the shower next to his ears. Well, he's using the hand shower as a phone. Yes, you read that right! Shivin is trying to depict that self-isolation can make you go crazy and do super crazy things, but it is natural, and to overcome it, you need to confide in someone.

In the caption, he wrote, 'Hello, hello, quarantine time can drive u crazy, so pick up your phone and talk to your friends. Acha lagega.'

Take a look at his post.

For those who are unaware, Shivin's residential complex has been sealed and cordoned off as a resident was tested COVID-19 positive.

Credits: Pinkvilla