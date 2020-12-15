Shivin Narang to star in a music video with Eisha Singh

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang has stole many hearts with his stellar performances in whatever he does.The actor seems to be on a hat-trick for music videos. After his song "Sunn zara" with bff Tejasswi Prakash, he shot for a new song with Nia Sharma amidst the beautiful hills of Shimla.

The "Beyhadh 2" actor was in Goa recently where he was shooting for an upcoming song with Ishq Subhan Allah actress Eisha Singh. A hat-trick, right?

While his "Sunn zara" where he played a counselor has garnered over 26 million views on YouTube, his song with Nia will be releasing soon. The actor, who is back from Goa, has not disclosed much information about both his music videos, but we are sure that it will be a treat for both his audience and fans much like "Sunn zara".

The actor made his acting debut with "Suvreen Guggal - Topper Of The Year" in 2012. He then played the caring and loving Ranvijay in "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera". He has made the audience fall in love with him with his acting prowess and has also featured in shows like "Internet Wala Love" and "Beyhadh 2". He also participated in reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Credits: India Forums