Shivin Narang's Bollywood debut to now release only digitally

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang was really excited to see himself on the big screen. However, unfortunately, his debut Bollywood project, titled Dheet Patangey, will not release on the big screen anymore. Shivin's film, partly shot in 2016, will now be released on a digital platform.



It was a youth-oriented film and Shivin was looking forward to it with baited breath. In an earlier interview, the Beyhadh 2 actor had said, 'Last year, I couldn't give my dates as my father was unwell so we couldn't shoot. And then it is not easy to make and release a film if you don't have a godfather to help you out. It’s getting completed soon and hopefully will release too.'

The actor had also added, 'I am excited, but at the same time I am nervous also as I have already proved myself on the small screen. But Bollywood is a new medium for me and I have to give my best in a few hours to win the audiences’ heart unlike daily soaps where you meet them on regular basis.'

Well, we are sure that the film will do well online!

Good luck, Shivin!

Credits: SpotboyE



