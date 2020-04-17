Shivin Narang's BTS video with Kangan Nangia will make you want to dance

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is loved for his happy-go-lucky nature. Whether it was Veera, Internet Wala Love, or Beyhadh 2, the actor shares a good bond with all his co-stars. From Digangana Suryavanshi to Tunisha Sharma to Jennifer Winget, everyone is all hearts for Shivin. Known for his chirpy nature, the young actor is friends with everyone he has ever worked with. And during his current show Beyhadh 2, he is having a gala time.

The handsome hunk is seen sharing some amazing time with his co-stars even after the shoot. While his off-screen fun with Jenny is quite popular, we've got our hands on one more fun-filled BTS moment. Though it does not have Jennifer, Shivin's masti with another co-star will make you go 'awww'. Well, we're talking about Kangan Nangia, who plays the role of Ananya Dutt on the show. A few weeks ago, Shivin took to his Instagram handle to share a happy and naughty BTS video with Kangan on the sets of the revenge drama.

Shivin and Kangan are seen grooving to Neha Kakkar's peppy track Yaad Piya Ki Aane Laga, which starred Divya Khosla. The clip begins with Shivin winking at the camera, and Kangan trying to woo him. She is seen pulling off the best moves to impress Shivin, but the actor does not pay any heed.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla