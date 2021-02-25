Shivya Pathania and Arpit Chaudhary roped in for Frames’ horror show for Sony TV

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of actors Shivya Pathania and Arpit Chaudhary!

The two have bagged their new project.

Sony Entertainment Television is coming up with a horror-based show. One of the most popular production companies, Frames is backing the project.

According to our reliable source, Shivya Pathania and Arpit Chaudhary have been roped in for the Sony TV show.

The source further mentioned that both of them are going to essay the lead roles.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Shivya Pathania is a popular actress who has been part of several shows. Some of her television projects include Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, RadhaKrishn, Dil Dhoondta Hai, among others. Arpit Chaudhary, on the other hand, is known for his work in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Suspects, etc.

Are you excited to see Shivya and Arpit in Sony TV's horror show?

