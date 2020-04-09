Shoaib and Dipika go the Salman and Aishwarya way

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last seen together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there were working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago.

Now, these two are considered as television most romantic couples and they keep posting pictures on social media thus showing their love for each other, which the audience also loves watching.

There is no doubt that the couple is madly in love and on various occasions, we have seen how Shoaib showers love on Dipika and makes her feel special.

One of their fan clubs shared a picture where during their Nach Baliye days, the two had performed on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam song and had clicked a photo exactly the same way as Salman and Aishwarya.

The photo is the exact still from the movie and two look very adorable with each other.

Fans have commented saying that there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika are an iconic real-life couple, and have the chemistry just like Salman and Aishwarya.

Well, there is no doubt that these two make a very lovable and cute couple of television and gives everyone major couple goals.

