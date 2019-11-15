Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar fight it out

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. They are adored by the audiences and have many fan clubs to their name. Their fans have named them Shoaika.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

The duo first met on the sets of the serial in which there where working together, dated for almost five years, and then got married 2 years ago.Now, we came across a video where you can see Dipika in the character of Sonakshi from her serial. It seems like she has hurt herself in the scene, and Shoiab is seen punching her slowly in a fun way.Check out the video below.