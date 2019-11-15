News

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar fight it out

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Nov 2019 07:10 PM

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. They are adored by the audiences and have many fan clubs to their name. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the sets of the serial in which there where working together, dated for almost five years, and then got married 2 years ago.

Now, we came across a video where you can see Dipika in the character of Sonakshi from her serial. It seems like she has hurt herself in the scene, and Shoiab is seen punching her slowly in a fun way.

