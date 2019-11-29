Shoaib Ibrahim flaunts his abs, but he is loving something else! But what?

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most handsome stars of the small screen. Shoaib is happily married to Dipika Kakar and they make a great pair.

Shoaib has a huge social media following, all thanks to his dashing looks and amazing posts which he keeps sharing on a regular basis with his Insta family.

And now, Shoaib's latest post will make you drool over him but his caption will make you laugh and also applaud him for his great sense of humor.

The handsome star posted a series of pictures where he is seen flaunting his washboard abs. While Shoaib looks all kinds of hot, but his take on these pictures was worth going LOL.

The actor sexily posing in an orange t-shirt and black tracks wrote in the caption that he is loving his orange t-shirt and not his abs.

Take a look at the picture:

Shoaib's sister Saba also commented on his picture.

What do you think about Shoaib's abs...oops sorry his T-shirt? Tell us in the comments.