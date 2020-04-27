Shoaib Ibrahim has a heartwarming message for his mother on her birthday

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his mother’s birthday today. Unfortunately due to the ongoing lockdown the actor had to keep her birthday celebration limiting to very immediate family members. Shoaib’s Instagram stories from last night were all about his her birthday celebration. Their house was decorated with balloons and lights, followed by Ibrahim posting a video of his mother, where she looked happy but was shy with all the attention. He also shared few pictures on his Instagram stories.

Pictures had his mother, smiling with cake placed in front of her. The actor then wished his mother and thanked her for being the reason behind all his happiness. Picture shared by Shoaib has him adorably looking at his mother, as she smiles. His mother is seen in black traditional burkha, while Shoaib is seen in kurta with a denim and scarf on his head.

He captioned this image by saying, 'You are the reason for everything good in my life. Happy Birthday Ammi'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE