Shoaib Ibrahim on his new look in 'Ajooni': I am seen wearing a turban, funny glasses

'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently seen playing the role of Rajveer in the TV show 'Ajooni', talked about donning the look of a Sardar in the upcoming episodes. He will be seen wearing a turban and glasses in his new look.
'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently seen playing the role of Rajveer in the TV show 'Ajooni', talked about donning the look of a Sardar in the upcoming episodes. He will be seen wearing a turban and glasses in his new look.

He said: "I will be seen in a completely different look in the show where I will be donning the look of a Sardar who is going to look very stylish. I am seen wearing a turban and funny glasses."

The 35-year-old actor has been part of several well-known fictional dramas including 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai', 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', among others.

He also made his Bollywood debut with 'Battalion 609'. Now, in his current project, 'Ajooni', he is playing the male lead, Rajveer Singh Bagga.

While talking about the upcoming sequence in the show, he shared the reason on why his on-screen character Rajveer will be donning the look of a Sikh man. He said: "Rajveer has taken this look to save his father's honour, which he has promised to his father. In such a situation, he will try his best to win his father's trust. But why he is going to do this is going to be interesting for the audience to see."

'Ajooni' airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE -IANS

 

