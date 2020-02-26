Shoaib Ibrahim made Dipika Kakkar cry

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. The duo is loved by the audiences and has many fan clubs to their name. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there were working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago. As we all know, Dipika had taken part in Bigg Boss 12 and was the winner of the show.

Now one of their fans shared a throwback video when Dipika was a contestant on the Bigg Boss 12 house, where suddenly when she was mingling with the housemates, Shoaib’s message comes for her.

Where he calls her bacchaa, and says that when she is happy he feels happy. To which Dipika breaks down and cries, as she had heard his voice after ages.

At the end, she says that these are tears of happiness as she heard his voice after a long time.

For all you Shoika fans this video will take you on nostalgic trip.

Check out the video below: