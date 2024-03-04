Shoaib Ibrahim reveals when he would go for his 'Umrah' and talks about his biggest fear

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni"

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media, where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube”channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Recently, the actor took the Q & A round on Instagram where a fan asked him if he would do a movie with SRK and has any aspirations to work in Hindi movies.

ALSO READ : Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a health update, reveals he is advised bed rest due to this reason

The actor was asked when he would go for his Umarah to which the actors said " If It was in my hands I would have gone now only but I don't feel like going without my mom and she is so afraid of flying hence the trip is on halt as I don't feel like going without my mother"

He also revealed that he has the fear of flying and hence he goes to selective places only if it's important he will take the flight or else he cannot travel in the plane.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib is waiting for Umrah and hopefully he will be flying for the same.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a health update, reveals he is advised bed rest due to this reason







