Shoaib Ibrahim’s special message for his wife Dipika Kakkar will melt your heart

Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following. Recently, Shoaib shared a special message for his wife Dipika that will melt your heart.
MUMBAI : Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on Nach Baliye Season 8 and were semi-finalists on it.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We see their family holidays, how they plan their trips and Dipika’s talent for cooking.

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain audiences.

Now recently the couple announced to the audience and fans the good news that they would be embracing parenthood soon and they were excited to begin a new journey.

Dipika also revealed in her vlogs that she faced a lot of complications during her pregnancy and also had a miscarriage.

Shoaib shared a picture with Dipika and captioned it with a romantic message and thanked her for everything she has done for him and he feels she is his biggest blessing.

He shared the lovely photo and captioned it saying “Just want to say Thank you Dipika, For making me smile , For encouraging me when I feel defeated, Comforting me when I am sad, you are the biggest blessings from Allah to me. Thank You for all that you are, Thank you for all that you do”

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika today are iconic couples on screen and they have a massive fan following.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover, whereas Shoaib is currently entertaining the audience with his performance in the serial “Ajooni”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Maddam Sir’s Karishma or Yukti Kapoor showers all her Attention on This Little Munchkin on the sets, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around and behind the scenes of their...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi accidentally fills sindoor in Lakshmi’s hairline
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Anupama’s Maya or Chhavi Pandey reveals what Irritates her on-screen daughter Anu aka Asmi Deo the most, check out
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat wants to reconcile with Sai, latter has no trust in him
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Hansal Mehta slammed by Holey Artisan’s victim’s mother for making the film ‘Faraaz’, questions, “who gave them the consent?”
Hansal Mehta slammed by Holey Artisan’s victim’s mother for making the film ‘Faraaz’, questions, “who gave them the consent?”

Latest Video

