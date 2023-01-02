Shoaib Ibrahim’s special message for his wife Dipika Kakkar will melt your heart

MUMBAI : Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on Nach Baliye Season 8 and were semi-finalists on it.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We see their family holidays, how they plan their trips and Dipika’s talent for cooking.

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain audiences.

Now recently the couple announced to the audience and fans the good news that they would be embracing parenthood soon and they were excited to begin a new journey.

Dipika also revealed in her vlogs that she faced a lot of complications during her pregnancy and also had a miscarriage.

Shoaib shared a picture with Dipika and captioned it with a romantic message and thanked her for everything she has done for him and he feels she is his biggest blessing.

He shared the lovely photo and captioned it saying “Just want to say Thank you Dipika, For making me smile , For encouraging me when I feel defeated, Comforting me when I am sad, you are the biggest blessings from Allah to me. Thank You for all that you are, Thank you for all that you do”

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika today are iconic couples on screen and they have a massive fan following.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover, whereas Shoaib is currently entertaining the audience with his performance in the serial “Ajooni”

