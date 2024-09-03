Shoaib Ibrahim’s vacay video with Dipika Kakar and family is the most ADORABLE thing on the internet today!

Shoaib performed incredibly well and is basking in the success of his fame from the reality show. He is also a proud father and keeps vlogging and keeps his fans updated about the latest happenings.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 14:23
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show Ajooni. The actor also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar. 

(Also Read: Dipika Kakkar reveals the connection she had with Manisha Rani's choreographer Ashutosh Pawar

The actor is quite active on social media, where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to. He also has a YouTube channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. While Manisha Rani emerged as a winner of the show, Shoaib performed incredibly well and is basking in the success of his fame from the reality show. Shoaib is also a proud father and keeps vlogging and keeps his fans updated about the latest happenings.

Shoaib recently visited Dubai with his family and looks like he had a brilliant time there. He shared a video of the same on his vlog.

Take a look:

The loved TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married on February 22, 2018. After five years of marriage, the couple welcomed their son Ruhaan into the world in 2023. 

(Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar celebrate 6 years of wedded bliss

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite celebrities from Television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

 

Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Nach Baliye season 8 Star Bharat ajooni Dipika Kakar Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Manisha Rani
About Author

