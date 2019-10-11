News

Shoaib Ibrahim shares THIS beautiful pre wedding shoot picture with wife Dipika Kakar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: The popular actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been giving major couple goals to their fans. The two, who met during their stint in popular show Sasural Simar Ka and got married on 22 February 2018, are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Fans absolutely love their adorable chemistry and social media PDA.

Both of them are quite active on social media. Now, Shoaib went down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture. In the picture, Dipika and Shoaib are looking at each other. The picture is from their pre wedding shoot and the two can be seen looking at each other lovingly standing in mustard fields.

He captioned the picture as, "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. #majorthrowback #throwbackthursday".

Take a look below.Â 

