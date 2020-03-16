Shoaib Ibrahim talks about his journey post pandemic and how he bounces back to work in Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Ajooni’.

Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is all set with Star Bharat’s new show ‘Ajooni where we will  The audience get to see the actor in a role like never before after having his own battles to fight during the pandemic and talks about mental health and how he strived through all of it and is back to acting.

Talking about his comeback to the screens, the actor describes his journey through the pandemic and the importance of mental health. The actor says, 
 “Patience is the key to his mental health. Another aspect is to be content with what and where we are. Wishes and wants never end but how we choose to handle our mind is on us”  Shoaib had lost his father during the pandemic post   which he had stopped taking up any work to spend time with his near and dear ones and now has managed to bounce back stronger than before. 

When asked about his journey through the pandemic, the actor revealed that he took this time to reel back and reflect. He further added that he had started a YouTube channel to document all the moments spent with his near and dear ones through the pandemic. He added saying, “Pandemic was hard on all of us. With my YouTube channel I just wanted to spread a little joy in hard times.”

The protagonist of Ajooni is  of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family. Shoaib Ibrahim plays the role of Rajveer, who is a smart Punjabi guy and a stubborn son.  In such a situation, it will be amusing to see what transpires when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, obstinate Rajveer come face to face with each other.

To see Shoaib Ibrahim's comeback to the screens, watch 'Ajooni' show from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm only on Star Bharat.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 15:44

