Shoaib Ibrahim talks about the fire on the set of his show Ajooni, says “No casualty but huge loss of property”

Shoaib who has a huge fan following on social media, has updated his fans about the recent fire that engulfed the sets of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and spread not just to Banni Chow Home Delivery but also on Shoaib’s show Ajooni’s set.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 13:26
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’ lead actor Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors in the Tv industry. He has always been winning the audience's heart by portraying interesting characters in his previous shows as well. The actor is seen playing a completely different role in the show ‘Ajooni’. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals that he doesn’t see himself as a celebrity, check it out

Shoaib who has a huge fan following on social media, has updated his fans about the recent fire that engulfed the sets of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and spread not just to Banni Chow Home Delivery but also on Shoaib’s show Ajooni’s set. He is heard saying that their set had the least damage as they were vigilant and worked as a team to minimise the damages. There are no casualties and everyone is safe. Check out the post below;

11

Shoiab’s fan are relieved to hear the message that everyone is safe no one suffered any major injuries. 

Shoaib is expecting his first child with wife actress Dipika Kakar. Sharing the news on his instagram page he wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement, and Also nervousness  Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah”

Also Read- Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child, shared the news on social media!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shoaib Ibrahim Star Bharat Colors tv ajooni Dipika Kakar Rajveer Ayushi Veena Kapoor Seema Pandey Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Banni Chow Home Delivery TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 13:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
"Yeh kiska pajama pehan ke aya hai" netizens troll Karan Johar for his latest public appearance
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Karan Johar is no doubt one of the major head turners not only for his movies but also for his...
Shoaib Ibrahim talks about the fire on the set of his show Ajooni, says “No casualty but huge loss of property”
MUMBAI: Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’ lead actor Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors in the Tv industry. He...
Exclusive! Rocket Boys actor Ishwak Singh is all set to be seen in Hotstar’s next movie
MUMBAI :Over the time with his beautiful acting contribution actor Ishwak Singh has been grabbing the attention of the...
MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; Top chefs to guide the contestants during the semin- finale week
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Exclusive! Imlie: Chini threatens to kill the whole family if Atharva does not agree to marry her!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Imlie is one of the most popular daily soaps on TV right now. The second season brought in a breath...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
"Yeh kiska pajama pehan ke aya hai" netizens troll Karan Johar for his latest public appearance

Latest Video

Related Stories
MasterChef Season 7
MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; Top chefs to guide the contestants during the semin- finale week
Aanchal Khurana
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 completes 400 episodes; Aanchal Khurana’s video is reminiscent of the old team
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Super! ‘The show must go on’ is the motto of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars; resume shoot after the major fire
Lock Upp Season 2
Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 2 to air on Zee TV?
Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali
Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali’s new show ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ gets a launch date, details inside
Tanisha Mehta
Lag Ja Gale: Actress Tanisha Mehta resumes shooting after being hospitalized with head injury on set