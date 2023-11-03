Shoaib Ibrahim talks about the fire on the set of his show Ajooni, says “No casualty but huge loss of property”

MUMBAI: Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’ lead actor Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors in the Tv industry. He has always been winning the audience's heart by portraying interesting characters in his previous shows as well. The actor is seen playing a completely different role in the show ‘Ajooni’.

Shoaib who has a huge fan following on social media, has updated his fans about the recent fire that engulfed the sets of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and spread not just to Banni Chow Home Delivery but also on Shoaib’s show Ajooni’s set. He is heard saying that their set had the least damage as they were vigilant and worked as a team to minimise the damages. There are no casualties and everyone is safe. Check out the post below;

Shoiab’s fan are relieved to hear the message that everyone is safe no one suffered any major injuries.

Shoaib is expecting his first child with wife actress Dipika Kakar. Sharing the news on his instagram page he wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement, and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah”

