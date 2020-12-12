Shoaika fans celebrate two years of THIS special moment of Shoaib and Dipika

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular couples. Their love story is not hidden from anyone. The two started their journey as co-stars, then became friends, and ultimately turned man and wife.

After battling several problems together, the duo tied the knot in February 2018. Ever since, they have been inseparable. From going out on dates to spending time together, Dipika and Shoaib love each other's company and never miss a chance to make the most of the moment.

Fans shower them with a lot of love and support and fondly call them Shoaika. Dipika and Shoaib were last seen together Nach Baliye 8.

Now, fans are celebrating two years of a beautiful moment of their favourite Shoika.

Let’s rewind to when Dipika was a contestant on Bigg Boss 12. During the family episode, Shoaib had come to meet her after almost three months, and that episode is loved by the audiences even today.

Fans are celebrating the second anniversary of this meeting. They made a sweet video of the two and captioned it saying “Jab Shoika Met."

Fans have also said that they are one the most loved and celebrated pairs of the television industry and they make a perfect couple.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her next project soon. Shoaib was last seen on the show Ishq Mein Marjawaan.

