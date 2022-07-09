SHOCKING! 12 actors who are no more a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans wish to see them back on the show

MUMBAI : Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has created several records.

The show is successfully running on small screens for several years now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always had a stellar star cast that played important roles.

With time, the makers introduced new characters and old characters made an exit.

Also, the leaps which were introduced in the show, saw new actors playing the lead.

Over the time, several actors made an exit from the show.

So, let's take a look:

ALSO READ: GOOD NEWS! Parth and Shefali to have a baby in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

1. Hina Khan

She played the iconic character of Akshara in the show and became a household name. Hina quit the show after playing the lead for several years.

2. Karan Mehra

He portrayed the role of Naitik and fans loved him for the same. After being a part of the show for many years, karan made an exit.

3. Mohsin Khan

When Rajan Shahi introduced a leap in the show, Mohsin played the lead role. He is still known for his role Kartik in the show. The actor quit after 5 years.

4. Shivangi Joshi

She played Naira in the series who was paired opposite Mohsin. Both Shivangi and Mohsin stepped in the show together and made an exit together.

5. Parul Chauhan

She was seen as Kartik's stepmother in the drama series. The actress made an exit as she was not ready to age on-screen.

6. Kshitee Jog

She was seen as Karan Mehra's stepmother. Post the makers introduced another leap, the actress' character made an exit.

7. Rohan Mehra

He played the role of Naksh in the show. He was appreciated for his stint. However, the actor made an exit after starring in the show for a few years.

8. Kanchi Singh

The actress played Gayatri's role in the show. After starring in the show for a year, Kanchi made an exit.

9. Mohena Kumari

She played the role of Keerti in the show. She was a part of the show for 3 years and quit before she got married.

10. Gaurav Wadhwa

He played the character of Shubham in the show. His character was shown dead in the show with the changes in the storyline.

11. Nidhi Uttam

She portrayed the role of Nandini in the show. Nidhi was a part of the drama series for 10 years before she made an exit.

12. Harsha Khandeparkar

She replaced Mohena in the show to play the character of Keerti. Harsha entered the show in 2020 and made an exit last year.

How much do you miss these actors in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Mahima is left shocked by Manjiri’s anger