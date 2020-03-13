News

Shocking! 4 male suitors get ELIMINATED from Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Mar 2020 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge launched only last month post the success of Bigg Boss 13 and the fame that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra gained. While it commenced with a lot of pomp and show, it is already speculated of shutting down. 

The show opened with decent numbers but failed to maintain the momentum in week two.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is on the lines of swayamvar featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra who are hunting for their prospective life partners. Recently, the show witnessed four new wildcard entries in the form of Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Tehraan Bakshi and Shehzad.

Five male suitors who are already in the race are Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma and Dr. Mayank Agnihotri.

After Jasleen Matharu’s eviction, four female suitors who are still in the game are Sanjjanaa Galrani, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur.

Now, here’s a shocking update from the show!  

TellyChakkar has learnt that this time not one or two but four contestants are being evicted.  

According to our sources, there are four male suitors who are out of the game. We hear that both the wild card entries Tehraan Bakshi and Shehzad are  eliminated.  

We could not get information about the other two names but Balraj is safe out of all.

Who do you think are the other two contestants?

Tags Colors Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Paras Chhabra Aanchal Khurana Shivani Jha Tehraan Bakshi Shehzad Rohanpreet Singh Indeep Bakshi Balraj Syal Mayur Verma Dr. Mayank Agnihotri Jasleen Matharu Sanjjanaa Galrani Heena Panchal Ankita Shrivastav Navdeesh Kaur TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs spotted at a lounge!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here