Shocking! 4 male suitors get ELIMINATED from Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge launched only last month post the success of Bigg Boss 13 and the fame that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra gained. While it commenced with a lot of pomp and show, it is already speculated of shutting down.

The show opened with decent numbers but failed to maintain the momentum in week two.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is on the lines of swayamvar featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra who are hunting for their prospective life partners. Recently, the show witnessed four new wildcard entries in the form of Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Tehraan Bakshi and Shehzad.

Five male suitors who are already in the race are Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma and Dr. Mayank Agnihotri.

After Jasleen Matharu’s eviction, four female suitors who are still in the game are Sanjjanaa Galrani, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur.

Now, here’s a shocking update from the show!

TellyChakkar has learnt that this time not one or two but four contestants are being evicted.

According to our sources, there are four male suitors who are out of the game. We hear that both the wild card entries Tehraan Bakshi and Shehzad are eliminated.

We could not get information about the other two names but Balraj is safe out of all.

Who do you think are the other two contestants?