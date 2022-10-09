SHOCKING! 7 actors made an exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 in a span of one year and fans dearly miss them

MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders ever since the show's launch.

Ekta Kapoor came back with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2 after the first season became a huge hit.

She has chosen some of the finest actors from the television world to play pivotal characters.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently clocked one year and it was a major milestone for the star cast.

Well, in the span of one year, a lot of new characters have made an entry and many were seen exiting the show, especially after the leap.

So, let's take a look at the actors who are no more a part of the show:

1. Sneha Namanandi

She played the role of Shivina. However, her track ended a few months ago as her character was killed in the show.

2. Pranav Misshra

The actor played the role of Akki in the show who was Shivina's husband and Priya's brother in the show. Pranav's character was ended abruptly post the show took a leap.

3. Vineet Kumar Chaudhary

He played the character of Shashi in the show. Vineet's character came to an end after the show took a leap.

4. Jitendra Nokewal

Jitendra played the character of Sid who was Shashi's brother. His character also ended after having some interesting tracks in the show.

5. Abhay Bhargava

Abhay played the negative role of Priya's father in the show. However, the actor's track came to an end post the show took a leap.

6. Ritu Vashistha

She was seen as Meetu Mami in the show. Ritu's character was also cut from the show after the leap.

7. Amit Singh Thakur

He played Ritu's on-screen husband. Amit received lots of love for his fun-loving character. However, he too made an exit post the leap.

Apart from them, actors like Ankit Shah, Geetu Bawa, Ajita Kulkarni, Shantanu Monga, and Krishna Saajnani among others also made an exit from the show.

