SHOCKING! 8 popular film and TV actors who rejected Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one such reality show that has become everyone's favourite.

After airing 16 successful seasons, Salman Khan who has been hosting most of them is all set to be back soon with Bigg Boss 17 soon.

Well, as controversial as the show is, the contestants too have been in the news for participating in the show.

Several actors have expressed their desire to participate in this show.

However, there are many who have been offered Bigg Boss but they went on to reject. it

So, let's take a look at actors and actresses who went on to reject Bigg Boss:

1. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The popular actress has been offered this show for several years now but she has not accepted it yet. Well, the viewers would definitely love to see her in the house.

2. Faisal Khan

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's brother Faisal is also offered this show many times. But he has reportedly declined the show.

3. Neha Dhupia

Neha who is a popular name in the Hindi film industry has also received the show's offer several times but she never accepted it.

4. Jennifer Winget

The TV hottie has also got the offer to participate in Bigg Boss. Reportedly, she feels that she is not meant for this show.

5. Karan Singh Grover

The handsome hunk has also been offered the show but he doesn't seem to be interested.

6. Shivangi Joshi

The bubbly actress showed off her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi but she is not willing to enter the Bigg Boss house.

7. Poonam Pandey

She has always been in the news for various reasons. The controversial diva has been offered this show several times but Poonam has declined the offer due to remuneration issues.

8. Sonarika Bhadoria

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress was also offered this show. But as per sources, she said that she is a very private person and she doesn't wish to be a part of this show.

