Shocking! Aamir Ali breaks silence on the rumors of dating Shamita Shetty says “ Just because I am single doesn’t mean you can link me with anyone and everyone”

Aamir Ali is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and now while interacting with the media, he addressed the rumors of a link with Shamita Shetty where he said that just because he is single doesn’t mean he can be linked to everyone he goes out with.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 18:30
Aamir Ali

MUMBAI :  Aamir Ali is a popular name in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ek Hasina Thi, etc.

He has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye Season, where he emerged as the winner of the show with his ex-wife Sanjeeda Sheikh. He was also a contestant on the reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2.

She was also part of the Bollywood movies I Hate Luv Story, Khamosh Pani, etc.

( ALSO READ : Aamir Ali on playing a disgruntled and disillusioned journalist in 'Life Navrangi'

A few months ago there were rumors doing the rounds that he might be dating Shamita Shetty as they were spotted at a restaurant and now while talking to the media, the actor spoke about the rumors where he said “ Whenever I go out with someone the link-up stories come doesn’t mean if I am single, you’ll link me with everyone. I remember I had gone with a couple of friends for dinner and at the same restaurant the Indian team was celebrating someone’s birthday and that time only a female friend of mine came or she was leaving and I must have just gone to drop her and then suddenly the next day my friend calls me and tell me I heard you are dating her and he send me the Youtube link also”  

He further said, “Just because I am single doesn’t meet I am dating anyone the press sees me it, but I don’t care since I am single, first I used to get scared of Mom but now she is like my child and I have to take care of her, I and Shamita used to watch movies, but now we stopped doing it, we still are friends but we don’t go out anywhere, now I don’t think much because if I do then I am not living life.”

Well, finally Aamir spoke about it and dismissed all the rumors around it though the fans would love to watch him on screen soon.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Aamir Ali reveals who his favourite contestant is and shares his thoughts on Shalin talking about Nimrit’s mental illness  


 

Aamir Ali Bigg Boss Bigg Boss season 15 Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Kis desh mein hai meraa dil Zara Nachke Dikha 2 Ek Hasina Thi Shiv Abdu Sajid Khan MC Stan TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 18:30

Anupamaa: Wow! Nakul stands with Anupama in this time of need
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Surprising! Before Farhan Akhtar, these actors were approached for the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'
MUMBAI: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring Farhan Akhtar in the film, celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 11. Director...
OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, "Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage"
MUMBAI:  Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Seerat to confess her love to Angad before Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Actress Bhagyashree was paid more than Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya; She was paid Rs 1.5 Lakhs
MUMBAI :  Maine Pyaar Kiya was one of the biggest hits of that year. It not only brought two new stars Salman Khan and...
