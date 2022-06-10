Shocking! Abhishek Bachchan walks out of Ritesh Deshmukh’s show ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ for THIS shocking reason

Abhishek Bachchan left shooting for the weekly comedy show 'Case Toh Banta Hai' as a joke cracked on Amitabh Bachchan was a bit too much for the Dasvi actor and asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila completely shocked

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 09:28
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is known to be one of the calmest, most humble artists in the Indian film industry. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the actor stormed off the sets of Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai.

Abhishek left shooting for the weekly comedy show while saying “I’m not a fool.” It happened after comedian Paritosh Tripathi cracked a joke on Amitabh Bachchan, and it was a bit too much for AB Jr. He immediately asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila completely shocked.

“It's getting a bit too much. I'm all game for myself. I get it, but let's not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hu. Vo mere pita hai, mujhe acha nahi lagta,” an angry Abhishek expressed.

Paritosh tries to calm Abhishek down, but he was in no mood to hear him out. “Thodi izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai,” Abhishek schooled Paritosh.

As the makers and team of Case Toh Banta Hai tried to defuse the situation, Abhishek simply walked out mid-shoot, leaving people stunned.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama



