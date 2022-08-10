SHOCKING! Actor Sanjay Gagnani gets stuck in a cars dicky while shooting on sets, cast and crew panics when the actor goes missing

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani, who is always in the news for his acting and action pact roles, recently made headlines when his on set injured pictures went viral on social media. It seems like the action from this stars life isn’t ready to stop.

Recently, a shocking incident took place on sets where Sanjay was shooting an action sequence. In a scene Sanjay Gagnani had to get locked in a cars dicky for a min or so. A source narrated the incident saying, “While Sanjay was locked in the cars dicky, the man having the car key went off the sets for a break, he totally forgot that Gagnani was there in the dicky waiting for him to open it. After a span of 4 to 5mins Sanjay started calling for help and knocking the cars dicky door. That’s when the crew rushed to get him out. It was a scary situation where everyone panicked on sets.” For the record Sanjay has openly admitted that he is claustrophobic and has a problem staying in closed spaces for a long time.

Sanjay, is playing a negative lead in the show Kundali Bhagya. He is in cahoots to make his bollywood and OTT debut soon.