Shocking! Adil finally reveals the reason why he doesn’t want to marry Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card entry and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She then grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life, Adil. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super-hot and happy.

Earlier we had reported how Adil’s family was against Rakhi and his relationship as his parents are quite particular about the clothes that she wears and we did see how Rakhi has also spoken about it.

ALSO READ Sad! Rakhi Sawant reveals how people are targeting her for her relationship with Adil; says “Everyone is thinking I am with him because I want to do Bigg Boss and they are harassing me on social media”)

In a recent interview Adil finally broke his silence on his impending wedding with Rakhi Sawant. He said, “ Rakhi keeps doubting me and she thinks I am in contact with my ex-girlfriend. When I go to Mysore to my home town, she sends people to check on me and I am afraid that when now only she is so insecure then post marriage things would be bad as families would be involved. That’s why I am postponing the wedding. Until Rakhi doesn’t become secure I cannot marry her”

Well, seems like Adil’s ex-girlfriend is creating a lot of issues in Rakhi’s love life and hence things aren’t working.

But there is no doubt that the two are an adorable couple and the fans love watching them together.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Rakhi Sawant touches This big milestone, scroll down to know)