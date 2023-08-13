SHOCKING! After Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt UNFOLLOWS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-star Ayesha Singh

Months after Aishwarya Sharma had unfollowed Ayesha Singh on social media, Neil Bhatt too unfollows the latter.
Aishwarya

We all know that there were constant rumours about problems brewing between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-actors Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh.

Well, things escalated so much that Aishwarya deleted all the pictures that she had shared with Ayesha and also unfollowed her on social media.

The same happened with Ayesha who also unfollowed Aishwarya and deleted the pictures.

But interestingly, Neil was following Ayesha on Instagram till date.

But now, Neil too has unfollowed Ayesha on social media.

It was very evident that things were not well between the trio.

The ardent fans were also upset when they came to know about it.

On the work front, Aishwarya was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi while Neil and Ayesha have not announced their next projects yet.

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

