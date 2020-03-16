Shocking! After landing in India, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti, aka Rishi, gets robbed

MUMBAI: The masses have highly appreciated Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Also read: Whoa! Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih gives tough competition to Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti; find out how?

As we reported earlier, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti, aka Rishi Oberoi, was on a dream trip to Japan. The actor was constantly updating his movements on social media. He saw a painter, enjoyed the safari park tour, and much more.

But soon after his landing in India, he got mugged on the local streets of Mumbai by one of his co-stars Aman Gandhi aka Ayush Oberoi.

So in the video shared, we noticed that Rohit was seen repairing his scooter, and Aman, aka Ayush, came and grabbed Rohit’s cellphone from his pocket.

Rohit captioned that video, “Kaise kaise log hote hai.”

Have a look:

Also read: Adorable! Here’s presenting Lakshmi 2.0; Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare, aka Lakshmi, stuns with her latest bold photoshoot

Meanwhile, on the show, Balwinder failed to convince Rishi that Malishka was the real culprit. However, after a lot of chaos, Balwinder managed to escape from the Oberoi mansion.

Lakshmi stops Rishi from risking his life and thereby ends the hostage drama. Sonia, who is aware of Malishka and Balwinder’s deeds, feels uneasy about hiding it from Karishma bua. Sonia also realizes that Malishka manipulated Ahana’s pregnancy while Lakshmi tried to protect Ahana. Eventually, she will open up about Malishka to Karishma Bua.

What is your take on Rohit’s video? Do let us know your views.

For more updates from the world of television, stay tuned with TellyChakkar.