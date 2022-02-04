Shocking! Agasthya proposes Pakhi for Marriage in Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Because of its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

The show has gotten a lot of attention, and the actors are working around the clock to give the best performance they can. Despite the long hours and constant promotions, the celebrities make time for themselves.

Zain and Reem's Chemistry is quite palpable from the looks of the show and fans have got quite surprised when they saw, Agasthaya goes down on his knees, and propose to Pakhi but alas it isn't real life but just in the show, and also in a dream sequence.

Agasthya is Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show. The chemistry between Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh has a lot of fans. The fans are eager to see how fate will bring them together. Is it going to be a fight for or against each other?

Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan, starring Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh, and Akshit Sukhija airs on Colors at 10:30 pm.

