SHOCKING! Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi hints about the upcoming storm in Virat-Sai's life in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show is constantly witnessing some interesting turn of events which has left the viewers hooked to the show.

Virat and Sai's life has faced a lot of challenges ever since they go married.

Paakhi who feels betrayed by Virat leaves no chance to humiliate Sai and keep her away from him.

However, fate always manages to bring them together.

But now, the show is all set to witness a major twist as Samrat will be back in everyone's life soon.

Samrat's entry will bring lots of changes in everyone's life and also make Virat's life more complicated.

Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Paakhi hints about the same in her recent Instagram post.

She shared a wedding picture of Paakhi and Samrat and mentioned new beginnings in the caption.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Samrat and Paakhi will definitely come together to create problems for Sai and Virat.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

