Shocking! Alice Kaushik gives a befitting reply to her fan who accuses her partner Kanwar Dhillon

Alice and Kanwar are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and now they have fallen prone to trolls, but Alice has come out and given a befitting reply to the fan who took digs at Kanwar.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 12:22
Alice Kaushik

MUMBAI: For an actor, Social Media has become a very important tool as they get a chance to interact with fans where they are bestowed with a lot of care and love.

But with the support, love, and care comes in the trolls, where fans go all out trolling them for some or other reasons.

At times the comments are really nasty and can hurt someone’s sentiments but they are times when actors let go of it and don’t give any attention to it while some have the courage and give it back to those trolls.

The latest actors to face these trolls are Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon who are seen in the show Pandya Store essaying the character of Shiva and Raavi.

The two are in a series relationship and have a massive fan following and are considered one of the most iconic couples on television.

Recently, on a post that Alice shared a fan commented saying how Kanwar is torturing her and using her for fame and attention, how he forces her to be in all events with him.

Owing to this Alice has come out and given a sassy reply to the fan who has commented such an atrocious thing.

The actress said “ You are clearly not a fan, I don’t get it. A fan, my fan would never stoop so low. Giving grief to people I love and respect. How twisted is this? I want you to unfollow me right away if you were following me. You are only using my name to do this. I am sick and tired but mostly surprised to see how dedicatedly some people spread toxicity every single day”

She further said ‘ Stop and live your own life, it’s never too late. Try practicing self-love and educate yourself a little on humanity. It’s a request”

Well, as an actor one must know how to deal with trolls and give it back as its part and parcel of the profession that they are in.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

