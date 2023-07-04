Shocking! Is all well between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod? As the actress deletes his photos from social media

Harshad and Pranali are the most loved and celebrated couples on television. Now Pranali has deleted all the photos with Harshad which has brought speculations to a fallout between the two.
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod?

MUMBAI :In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.
The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television and they have a massive fan following is loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads has grabbed headlines as the fans presumed that they are more than friends.

Now the two are quite active on social media and they keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

There is question being raised if everything is okay between Pranali and Harshad as the actress has deleted almost all the photos from her social media account which have raised questions about the fallout.

If one remembers earlier Pranali shared a lot of pictures with Harshad on her social media account and now the pictures are deleted.
The two share a great bond of friendship and what could be the issue that lead the actress to delete the photos is still unknown.
Also Read -  Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?

The questions of tension between the two only arise from the sudden deletion of pictures from the account.

The fans are worrying that will fall out impact their chemistry of them on screen, the answer is no as we have seen until today their chemistry on the show is to another level and the fans love their romantic scenes the most.

What do you think could be the reason for their fallout?

Do let us know in the comments below.
For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read-  Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?

 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav TV news TellyChakkar
