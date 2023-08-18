Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he does not share a typical father-son bond with son Abhishek Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began recently, and it is already the talk of the town. Host Amitabh Bachchan is the reason why people love the quiz game show. He has been quite entertaining on the show.
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began recently, and it is already the talk of the town. Host Amitabh Bachchan is the reason why people love the quiz game show. He has been quite entertaining on the show. 

Apart from giving extra knowledge on the questions being asked, Amitabh Bachchan shares some interesting things. He always has some interesting stories about his personal life or from the film industry.

Recently, Kunal Sinh Dodia from Ahemdabad won a chance to sit on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Kunal is Police Sub Inspector from Ahmedabad. The contestant started the game well and was going forward well.

In the middle of the game, Big B asked Kunal about his life. They started discussing Kunal’s love life. Their love story brought a smile on the host’s face. The game continued further, and Kunal then spoke to Big B about the reason why he came to the show.

He said that he is responsible police officer but his father feels he is not a responsible son because he does not help in household chores. He then went on to ask Amitabh Bachchan about his bond with Abhishek Bachchan.

Big B shared, “I consider Abhishek as my friend. As per an old saying that when the son wears the father's shoes, they become friends because we share the same size. So, all my shoes are now taken by Abhishek sahab because it fits him well. I can't talk to any other family member like I can with Abhishek. And what I believe is that it's the same with him too. We talk to each other freely and frankly. If either of us are in a problem and are stuck somewhere, we talk it out. This is how our bond is."

Amitabh Bachchan then asks Kunal’s father why he is behind his son as he has proved that he is not irresponsible.

