Shocking! Amreen Bhat shot dead in a terror attack

MUMBAI: In the terror attack in the Budgam district, a 35-year old artist, Amreen Bhat and her nephew were shot.

Amreen was a Tv artiste and singer according to local reports and uploaded her songs on various social media platforms. The artist’s 10 year old nephew was shot too and got injured after they were fired upon by the terrorists in the Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The attack was conducted by three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The police said that the attack took place around 1955 hrs., and that she was hit in her neck and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

Her nephew was shot in his arm. National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted saying, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat.”

His party also condemned the attack calling it ‘barbaric’. BJP leader and spokesperson Altaf Thakur also condemned the attack.

The area has been cordoned off and searches have begun. Investigations are going on in full swing and a case has also been registered while further details are awaited. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also called it a cowardly terror attack and assured justice.

Credits: Hindustantimes.com