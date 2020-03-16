Shocking! Anjali Arora breaks her silence on the accusations of Saisha Shinde trying to break her friendship with Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

She emerged as the first runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans support her and shower her with a lot of love.

Post the show also her friendship with Munawar is still being spoken off as the audience loved watching their friendship and at one point the fans did think that they were dating or were in a relationship together.

Now in a recent interview Anjali revealed and spoke about the accusations put on Saisha Shinde of breaking her friendship with Munawar.

The young lad said that “ I never felt that Saisha was behind breaking my friendship with Munawar as she really took care of me in Lock Upp especially when I fell sick she stood by me and she always told me I am your mother so I really don’t think that she had any intention of breaking my friendship with Munawar.

Well, no doubt that Munawar and Anjali are very good friends and the fans love watching them together.

There is a buzz that the two will be coming for a project together.

