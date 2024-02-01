Shocking! Anjali Arora exposed Munawar Faruqui’s game says “ He only knows how to play with words and girls and I don’t know how many more girls are in the list”

Anjali Arora is one of the most loved and popular personalities of the entertainment business. Now in a recent interview the actress told things about her ex – close friend Munawar and said that he cannot be trusted.
Anjali

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora needs no introduction as she is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

She is a very famous influencer  and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her stunt in Lock Upp Season 1 and post that she became a  household name.

After the show got over she has been busy doing music videos and creating content on social media.

If one remembers in Lock Upp Season 1 she had grabbed headlines for her friendship with Munawar Faruqui which has made headlines inside and outside in the house.

They were extremely close to each other and their fans loved their chemistry though Munawar was clear that he didn’t have any feelings for her as he was in a relationship back then.

Also Read :Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

Now in a recent interview, Anjali spoke about Munawar and put some serious allegations on him about how she knows about his flirtatious behavior.

The actress said “ Munawar knows how to play with girls and words. He very well knows the trick to turn back someone through his words. I was his friend and I have lived with him for almost 90 days and I know what he is. Now I don’t know how many more girls will come out and speak as I know the list will be long. He is saying the same shayari and play the same game that he used to play in Bigg Boss”

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali and Munawar’s pair was loved by the audience  but today they two aren’t in touch with each other and don’t even speak to each other.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 19:58

