Shocking! Anjali Arora exposes Munawar Faruqui’s game says “He only knows how to play with words and girls; I don’t know how many more girls are in the list”

MUMBAI:Anjali Arora needs no introduction as she is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

She is a very famous influencer and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her stunt in Lock Upp Season 1 and post that she became a household name.

After the show got over she has been busy doing music videos and creating content on social media.

If one remembers in Lock Upp Season 1 she had grabbed headlines for her friendship with Munawar Faruqui which has made headlines inside and outside in the house.

They were extremely close to each other and their fans loved their chemistry though Munawar was clear that he didn’t have any feelings for her as he was in a relationship back then.

Now in a recent interview, Anjali spoke about Munawar and put some serious allegations on him about how she knows about his flirtatious behavior.

The actress said “ Munawar knows how to play with girls and words. He very well knows the trick to turn back someone through his words. I was his friend and I have lived with him for almost 90 days and I know what he is. Now I don’t know how many more girls will come out and speak as I know the list will be long. He is saying the same shayari and play the same game that he used to play in Bigg Boss”

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali and Munawar’s pair was loved by the audience but today they two aren’t in touch with each other and don’t even speak to each other.

