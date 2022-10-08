Shocking! Anjali Arora gets brutally trolled as she gets spotted at the airport; netizens say, “The media should know who to click and who not to and these days she looks like a Kachha Badam”

MUMBAI :

Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

She emerged as the first runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans support her and shower her with a lot of love.

Her 'Kachha Badam' reel that went viral back in the day is said to have earned her 10 million followers.

She is quite active on social media and she likes to give insight into her whereabouts and what she is up to!

These days, trolling has become a part and parcel of life for celebrities as the trolls have increased substantially.

Not only Bollywood celebrities, but also television celebrities face the heat of trolling these days. Not only stars, but the serials and movies get trolled too.

The latest actress to face the wrath of trolling is Anjali Arora as she was brutally trolled for getting spotted at the airport and the audience questioned the media for papping her.

The netizens have said that the media should know who they are clicking and such celebrities don’t need to be clicked.

They have also said that she looks like a 'Kachha Badam' and that the media should stop giving her any attention.

Well, there is no doubt that actors do become the target of trolling for no reason and today it’s become a trend!

