Shocking! Ankita Lokhande recollects non-stop 148-hour shooting for Pavitra Rishta; Says ‘Didn’t go home for three months’

On the sets of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande mentioned that her mother used to stay with her. Ankita claimed to have spent three months on the production. In Pavitra Rishta, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also had a role.
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande, an actor best known for playing Pavitra Rishta on television, recently disclosed that she once worked nonstop for 148 hours as a result of the serial's grueling schedule. Ankita claimed to have worked on the production for three months. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also appeared in Pavitra Rishta. 

In an interview with a popular news portal, “I have never worked as hard in my life as I did for Pavitra Rishta. I did not go home for three months, I used to shoot there day and night. And this is a true story, there was a gents bathroom and I used to take bath there. They had kept the bathroom empty for me. My hairdresser would press my clothes. So many times, we didn’t even have fresh undergarments. So we would wash the ones we had and iron them.” 

She added,“But it was worth it. Not 30 hours, but I have constantly worked on the sets of Pavitra Rishta for 148 hours. So that has been my record timing. So it feels good, I have a story to tell people that I have done hard work. My mom also stayed there with me. We used to get time but it was like you can sleep and wake up on the sets, but they did not allow me to go home because I had back-to-back scenes. And in television, women used to run the show and I was in every scene.” 

After Pavitra Rishta, Sushant and Ankita gained widespread fame. Recently, the show turned 14 years old. 

