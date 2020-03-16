SHOCKING! Ankush and Barkha get SEVERELY punished by Anupamaa and Anuj in Star Plus' Anupamaa?

Ankush, Barkha and Adhik are completely negative in the show and are showing off their true colours to Anupamaa and Anuj. But it seems that this whole drama will soon get over.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 17:27
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most popular and top-rated shows on small screens. 

Rajan Shahi has chosen some of the finest actors from the television industry to play amazing characters in this show. 

Each and every actor has done justice to their respective characters.

Well, we all know that Anupamaa's life has been full of ups and downs since she married Anuj. 

The current storyline of the show has left the viewers elated as Anuj gains consciousness but problems don't end for them here. 

But Anupamaa has not given up and her struggle is still on. 

Well, Ankush and Barkha will soon pay for their sins in the show. 

It seems now is the right time for them to get exposed and they should be thrown out of the Kapadia house. 

A post shared by Ashlesha Sawant who plays Barkha's character shows a fun scene. 

We can see Barkha and Ankush aka Rohit Bakshi kneeling on their knees and holding their ears as if they are apologising for their mistakes. 

Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupamaa give a very intense look.

The duo doesn't seem to be in the mood to forgive them. 

Take a look:

Well, if this is a fun scene then we are eagerly waiting to see how Anupamaa and Anuj teach an appropriate lesson to Ankush and Barkha in the show which will end the bad phase in Anuj and Anupamaa's life. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place

 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
