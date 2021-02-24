Shocking! Ansh Gupta quits Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein

MUMBAI: TV show Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein recently went on air. However, Ansh Gupta has quit the show. A source said that the actor was promised something, but his role turned out to be different. So he decided to leave the show.

Supposedly, Ansh was told that he would be playing a strong character (the lead actor's friend) and that he would be required to shoot for 15 days every month. That was a part of the one-year contract that he signed. But on the first day itself, the character seemed different. Ansh spoke to the creative heads for more clarity on his role, but he soon realised that the character was not very important.

Ansh told a media portal, “Yes, I have quit the show because I was not happy with my character. But I don't want to blame anyone. It is very common in our industry. I just want to do good work. And I do hope that Ekta Kapoor ma’am will cast me in some other show and give me a strong character."

Credits: TOI