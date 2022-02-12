Shocking! Anushka Sen's father reveals whether the actress lost out on her childhood, says "We are very clear that she needs to be a graduate and then persue a master's course; she needs to handle both professional and personal life"

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular TV actresses on the small screen and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and won our hearts with her talent.

Anushka is a social media star and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is a fashionista whose style game is always on point.

She has been in the industry since childhood and has been a part of many projects. She has come up the hard way. She began her career when she was just four years old.

Anushka has said in many of her interviews how her parents have been a big support system.

During an interview, Anushka’s father spoke about the actress losing out on her childhood days due to work.

He said, “We made sure that she enjoyed her childhood days. She began her career when she was just four years old. Then, when the show went off-air, she had reached the ninth grade, and we didn’t realize how time just passed by. We had a deal with the production house that along with her shooting, she would also attend school. She used to go for half a day till around 2 PM.

He further said, “We have strictly said that she has to become a graduate and then pursue a master’s degree. That’s all we ask from her. She has our support and she would have to put in a little hard work and dedication. She would have to know how to balance professional and personal life. Along with work, we have made sure that she enjoys her life and doesn’t lose out on good moments.”

Well, Anushka is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

