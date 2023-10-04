Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."

A few months earlier, Mc Stan and Abdu had a major fallout, that made headlines. Finally, Archana Gautam came out and shared her views on it.
MUMBAI:Archana Gautam is a politician, actress, model and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the strongest contestants and finalists as well. She emerged as the third runner up of the show.

Archana is one of the few contestants who were called out by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, for both good and bad behavior.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience, and soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

Recently, we did see the fallout between Abdu and Mc Stan. The statement was released by Abdu, where he mentioned how Mc Stan has been treating him for the past few months post the show going off–air.

Now, Archana broke her silence and said, “As a politician, I don’t fear how my image looks. I have seen the reality of people on the show and have been honest. Hence, my fans have supported me”. 


She further said, “At least, I am not scheming like the “Mandali” gang. Mc Stan, who befriended Abdu, played the sympathy card to attract followers. Now, post the show, he is fighting with Abdu. This is double standards!"

Well, ever since the news of Mc Stan and Abdu’s fight hit the headlines, fans were upset and wanted the two to patch up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

