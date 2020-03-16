Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets trolled on this action, netizens saying, ‘Do not copy Dance icon Allu Arjun’

Actor Arjun Kapoor is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for this particular action, netizens are saying he is trying to copy Allu Arjun

ARJUN

MUMBAI:Actor Arjun Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in different movies which have indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Arjun Kapoor definitely knows to Grab the attention of the fans not only with his upcoming movies but also with his public appearances. A particular video is getting viral on social media during the promotion of his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns where the actor was seen performing a dance step, this step had grabbed the attention of the fans and fans and giving mixed reaction to the dance video.

ALSO READ – Superb! Arjun Kapoor opens up on working on OTT and web series, scroll down to know more

As we can see, netizens are saying that the actor Arjun Kapoor is trying to copy Allu Arjun who is known for his dance numbers. On the other hand he is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to his weight and are saying that he has no talent just like Ananya Panday.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Arjun Kapoor, do let us know in the comments section below.

 Talking about his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, it is all set to hit the screen on 29th July.

 For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ –BIG Update! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats from a Mumbai man, case registered by Mumbai Police

