Shocking! Ashneer Grover says Shark Tank India’s sharks were not paid for any episode; they were a part of the show for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is soon going to return to the TV screens with a second season. Well talking about it, Ashneer Grover's recent revelation is grabbing headlines.

Reportedly, Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe app, delivered a lecture at the Lovely Professional University. And there upon he shared the deets about Sharks' salaries per episode on Shark Tank India. Ashneer revealed that they weren't paid for any episode. In fact, none of the Sharks went not with the intention of making money but they wanted some level of popularity.

He went on to say that they worked like 'bonded labours' instead. "We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours," he added.

There had been reports floating around stating that each of the sharks got about Rs 10 lakh each episode. Rubbishing the rumours, Ashneer Grover said, "Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made Rs 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even Rs 5 lakh." Well, this sure is surprising.

The first season was a huge hit and especially the Sharks, that is, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Ghazal Alagh, became household names in the season one.

Credit: BollywoodLife





