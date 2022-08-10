Shocking! Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Bollywood; targets Yash Raj films says “Today everyone has a camera and they can shoot gone are the days when you had to shoot for YRF and then only you could become an actor”

Ashneer Grover is one of the most controversial Sharks of the Shark Tank Season 1. He is grabbing the headlines for his controversial statements and recently he took a dig at the film industry and YRF.
Ashneer Grover

MUMBAI: Ashneer Grover rose to fame with his stint in Shark Tank Season 1 where he was one of the Sharks.

He is the former co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer has now launched his new brand named ‘The Third Unicorn’.

Though he wasn’t part of Shark Tank Season 2, he has made headlines for his explosive statements during his interviews or events.

Recently he was at an event where he spoke about the film industry and took a dig at YRF.

Ashneer said “In today’s time, you have an opportunity to create a personal brand. Earlier it was like if YRF as a camera then you can audition for them and then become a hero. Today everyone has a camera so then who is Yash Raj Films these days?

(ALSO READ: What! Ashneer Grover on being compared to Youtuber Ankur Warikoo, says “i’m offended, don’t take his and my name in the same sentence”)

Speaking about the theatres’ current situation, Ashneer shared, “The days no one is going to the theatre and it's becoming difficult to fulfill. Everyone is saying we are sitting at him or at the office and when my mind was entertainment I need it. We are at that cusp point. There is an opportunity for everybody, cutting across segments, to become public and to become famous”

Well, there is no doubt that these days Bollywood is going through a bad phase and people are coming out and speaking about it, be it Kangana or Priyanka everyone is coming out and speaking in public.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use your brand…”)

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE

