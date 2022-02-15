Shocking! Astrologer predicts Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's future

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. The actors never miss out on a chance to flaunt their PDA on social media platforms. They have been setting major couple goals.

However, unlike every other couple, the two had their fair share of trouble, but what remains to be seen is whether they will last

Now, astrologer and numerologist Kashish Parashar has shared a few details about Karan Kaundra and Tejasswi Prakash’s future, both professionally and in real life.

He said, “Karan Kundra's date of birth is 11 October And Tejasswi's date of birth is 10th June. Going by this, both of them will flourish in their respective careers and achieve great heights. Karan being an emotionally dependent person, will always find a shoulder to hang on. Tejasswi on the other hand is a headstrong girl who identifies an opportunity and grabs it quickly.”

While many have been curious about Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash’s marriage, the numerological and astrological predicted that there are chances of them ending in an ego clash and separating. If they manage to keep their egos in check, their relationship could end in marriage.

Credits: SpotboyE