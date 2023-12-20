Shocking! Ayesha Khan claimed Munawar Faruqui met her and Nazila on the same day, Reveals calling Latter 'Toxic and Abusive'; Details inside!

Ayesha Khan has accused Munawar of several things thus far, but in the most recent episode, she said that the comedian had met both her and his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi on the same day. Munawar told her that Nazila was "toxic and abusive," if Khan was to be believed.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 10:08
Ayesha Khan

MUMBAI: Since Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card participant and accused stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui of double dating, Munawar Faruqui has been the talk of the town. Khan has accused Munawar of several things thus far, but in the most recent episode, she said that the comedian had met both her and his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi on the same day. Munawar told her that Nazila was "toxic and abusive," if Khan was to be believed.

(Also read: Woah! Bigg Boss 17, Dec 17: Isha Malviya Raises Concerns Over Munawar Faruqui's Behavior Towards Mannara Chopra)

“Munawar met me and Nazila on the same day. He was constantly in touch with her and made me believe that he was single and only has feelings for me. The worst thing is he created an image of Nazila that she is toxic and abusive. However, if you meet her, you will realise how pure and nice she is. She is so well-mannered, soft-spoken, and beautiful. He had it all, I don’t understand why did he involve me,” said Ayesha Khan as per the popular news account on social media.

Ayesha had earlier declared that Munawar had cheated on her and that her aim in entering the Bigg Boss 17 house was to "expose" the stand-up comedian. She said, “There is a contestant on the show – Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want people to know that he is not like how he portrays himself to be. I don’t know, you are telling on the show that you are committed and but before going to the show, you told me ‘I love you. One should marry a girl like you’. Was it all a lie? There is forgiveness for mistakes, not for sins and what he did was a sin. I want an apology and that’s one of the main reasons I am going to the show.”

Nazila Sitanshi, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, also revealed some shocking revelations about him on Monday. She claimed that she was unaware of Ayesha's relationship with Munawar when she went live on Instagram. Nazila claimed that a "lot of other girls" were also involved and went on to clarify that she is no longer connected to the stand-up comedian.

(Also read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down Amid Cheating Allegations)

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- News 18

bigg boss 17 Nazila Sitanshi MUNAWAR FARUQUI Ayesha Khan promo Cheating Allegations emotional breakdown Housemates Drama reality TV Entertainment News Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 10:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Hariti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus
MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!There are some extremely new and engaging shows which are in the making and...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears after confrontation with Ayesha Khan, She accuses Him Of 'Two-Timing’; Says 'Please send me home'
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has made news after Ayesha Khan, a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17, accused him of "two-timing...
Breaking News! Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus
MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows in the making and producers are dishing out distinguished concepts to engage the...
Jhanak: Shocking! Anirudh encourages Jhanak to pursue studies, His family is shocked to see her dancing
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Sandeep ready to rebuild the Pandya Store for Natasha for Rs 15 Lakhs but with conditions
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Yashraj made the new MD of Brar Jewelers; Angad left shocked
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Tanuja Mukerji
Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji’s first reply after being discharged from the hospital; Says ‘I am home and very well…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Hariti Joshi
Exclusive: Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Hariti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus
Munawar Faruqui
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears after confrontation with Ayesha Khan, She accuses Him Of 'Two-Timing’; Says 'Please send me home'
Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey
Breaking News! Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus
Abhinav
Awe! Abhinav Shukla candidly talks about his emotional experience during Rubina's pregnancy; Says ‘New challenge has kicked into my brain…’
Rubina Dilaik
From Munawar Faruqui, and Shreyas Talpade to Rubina Dilaik: Check out the celebrities who made headlines in the past week!
Akshay Mhatre
Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!