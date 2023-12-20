Shocking! Ayesha Khan claimed Munawar Faruqui met her and Nazila on the same day, Reveals calling Latter 'Toxic and Abusive'; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Since Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card participant and accused stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui of double dating, Munawar Faruqui has been the talk of the town. Khan has accused Munawar of several things thus far, but in the most recent episode, she said that the comedian had met both her and his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi on the same day. Munawar told her that Nazila was "toxic and abusive," if Khan was to be believed.

“Munawar met me and Nazila on the same day. He was constantly in touch with her and made me believe that he was single and only has feelings for me. The worst thing is he created an image of Nazila that she is toxic and abusive. However, if you meet her, you will realise how pure and nice she is. She is so well-mannered, soft-spoken, and beautiful. He had it all, I don’t understand why did he involve me,” said Ayesha Khan as per the popular news account on social media.

Ayesha had earlier declared that Munawar had cheated on her and that her aim in entering the Bigg Boss 17 house was to "expose" the stand-up comedian. She said, “There is a contestant on the show – Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want people to know that he is not like how he portrays himself to be. I don’t know, you are telling on the show that you are committed and but before going to the show, you told me ‘I love you. One should marry a girl like you’. Was it all a lie? There is forgiveness for mistakes, not for sins and what he did was a sin. I want an apology and that’s one of the main reasons I am going to the show.”

Nazila Sitanshi, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, also revealed some shocking revelations about him on Monday. She claimed that she was unaware of Ayesha's relationship with Munawar when she went live on Instagram. Nazila claimed that a "lot of other girls" were also involved and went on to clarify that she is no longer connected to the stand-up comedian.

